Milton Union High School Class of 1949 held their 72nd year reunion last Friday, August 27, at noon at Milton’s Veterans Memorial Park. Seven of the original 64 members of the class attended. There are currently 18 surviving members of the class.
hot
Milton High School Class of 1949 holds reunion
- By Courier Staff
-
-
Trending Now
-
Ownership of Dave's Ace Hardware in Milton passes once again to an employee
-
Data: Nearly 200 officers in Wisconsin departments back on job after being fired or forced out
-
Mercyhealth fires vice president suspected in $3 million fraud with vendor
-
Small town fire departments struggle to recruit volunteers
-
Firefighters answer the call, but who answers their call for help?