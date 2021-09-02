MCR_210902_REUNION

Front row, left to right – Rose (Anlauf) Brown, Dolores (Manogue) Hergert, Janice (Dorr) Link. Back row, left to right – Roger Anlauf, Bob Richardson, Rodney Arneson, Jim Warren

Milton Union High School Class of 1949 held their 72nd year reunion last Friday, August 27, at noon at Milton’s Veterans Memorial Park. Seven of the original 64 members of the class attended. There are currently 18 surviving members of the class.

