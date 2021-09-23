“A total surprise,” is how Jane Metcalf described her reaction when she learned she would be inducted into the Ag Business Council of Rock County’s Hall of Fame.
Awarded annually to two Rock County individuals for their contributions to Rock County agriculture, Metcalf was honored during a dinner following the organization’s annual meeting in August. Bill Murphy of Janesville was also inducted.
An agricultural journalist for over 40 years and an active volunteer in the Milton community, Metcalf is modest about receiving the recognition.
“So many of the people who have won that honor have been people that I had interviewed or neighbors that I respected or people that I have worked with in volunteer capacities. So, to be included in their ranks was just very humbling,” she said.
After four decades of involvement in the business in various capacities, she calls agriculture an incredibly exciting field.
“The whole focus of my career as an ag journalist has been to shine a light on farmers doing interesting and innovative things and on practices that help farmers do a better job in their business,” Metcalf said.
Metcalf graduated from UW-Eau Claire with majors in speech and journalism. She then earned a masters degree in guidance counseling from UW-Stout.
Her first job out of college was working as an activities counselor in the student center at UW-Eau Claire. But by then her career in journalism had already taken root. During her junior year of college, Metcalf began writing and selling stories. Her first story was in Farm Journal.
“That was just amazing,” she says. Not long after that, Metcalf decided to pursue agricultural journalism full-time.
While Metcalf’s impact as an ag journalist reaches far beyond Rock County, her volunteer work in community organizations, especially 4-H, has touched lives closer to home.
“I had been a 4-H leader for close to 40 years,” Metcalf said, including 14 years as chairperson of the Milton 4-H Club. She’s also been a project leader and currently serves as chairperson of the Milton 4-H Scholarship Committee.
In speaking about her commitment to organizations such as 4H and to a lesser extent FFA, she said there is a strong need for people to serve as mentors to others.
“I have been really blessed throughout my life to be mentored,” she said. “Mentors touch you in different ways at different times. Some are teachers or some are supporters or cheerleaders.”
Among those who have influenced her along the way was journalism professor Les Polk. She credits him as having the biggest influence on her choice of career.
Melcalf also credited three fellow journalists she met while covering a meeting. One was Bob Bjorklund from Wisconsin State Journal, Gayle Hamilton from a radio station in Dubuque, Iowa, and Norm Epping, associate editor at Wisconsin Agriculturist.
“They literally took me under their wings,” she said.
Because of these encouraging influences, Metcalf said she feels strongly about returning that favor. “That’s one of the reasons that I have been very involved with youth and have worked to mentor them,” she said.
Throughout her career, Metcalf also helped her husband, Terry, run their crop farm.
About six years ago, Metcalf left writing behind as she, Terry, their son, Corey, and daughter, Lauren, established a dairy farm. This past Saturday, the family celebrated four years of milking their jersey cows. Although they have always farmed, she said building the dairy farm has been quite an undertaking.
But, Metcalf says, “It’s been fun.”
A plaque honoring Metcalf hangs alongside other Hall of Fame members at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Janesville.