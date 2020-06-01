Authentic voices shape a fresh look at a familiar story, the American Civil War, in a new novel by Milton resident Evie Yoder Miller.
“Shadows,” the first book in a trilogy begins with the rapid buildup of tension between North and South and continuing into early summer of 1862. But the narrative grip comes through the eyes of civilians, trapped in the conflicts of obedience to government and historic refusal to participate in warfare. Their options press with insistence (enlisting, fleeing, buying a substitute, or paying a fee) as the demands intensify.
From the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia to Chicago and Iowa, five narrators tell the experiences of Amish, Mennonite, and German Baptist communities of conscience. Whether following an inquisitive girl in the mountains, an eager young man transplanted in the city’s promise, or a bishop determined to hold the line with pioneers in Iowa, readers will choose their heroes- and villains-in-the-making.
In this opening book of the series. the ominous shadows of duty and belief intertwine with characters’ desires and fears, leading toward restless resolutions.
Yoder Miller is retired from teaching, most recently at UW-Whitewater in Wisconsin. Her new trilogy carries elements of her previous fiction: historical, “Eyes at the Window” (2003), and literary, “Everyday Mercies” (2014).
The book is published by Resource Publications, an imprint of Wipf and Stock Publishers, www.wipfandstock.com
An interview with the author
What is the importance of titles for your trilogy and individual books?
The book, Shadows, is the first in my trilogy called Scruples on the Line: A Fictional Series Set During the American Civil War. Anabaptists who refused to join an army and fight were sometimes called “the people with scruples” in the nineteenth century. Shadows covers the time period of late 1859 to the summer of 1862. The name suggests those forces that hovered ominously over civilians in this new land of America, as war fervor developed and battles broke out. The middle book in the series is currently called Loyalties; plans are for the last book to be called Passages.
Who are Anabaptists?
Anabaptists are a religious network of individuals and churches from Reformation time, known for their emphasis on discipleship to Jesus where actions are as important as words, and where a spirit of community and refusal to participate in warfare are key elements for members. Characters in Shadows come from Mennonite, Amish, and German Baptist church affiliation. They struggle with their choices between obeying the government and being true to their understanding of God’s call to love their neighbors.
How are your books organized and narrated?
My novels don’t focus on details of specific battles but follow the chronological course of historical developments prior to the start of the American Civil War through the spring of 1865. I created five civilian narrators who weave their stories throughout the trilogy from settings in the Shenandoah Valley, Chicago, and Iowa. Three of the narrators are historical figures, two of whom had significant influence or illustrate some of the challenges within Anabaptist churches during this time.
What books were particularly influential in your process of research?
Researching a project like this never ends, and my life has been enriched tremendously from the reading I’ve done over ten-plus years. I can’t begin to name all the important books, essays, and ideas that have shaped my own thinking. Three titles that jump to my mind, however, for reasons of breadth and inspiration, are: Mennonites, Amish, and the American Civil War by Steven Nolt and James Lehman; America Aflame by David Goldfield; and This Republic of Suffering by Drew Gilpin Faust.
What are your personal qualifications for writing this series of books?
I grew up in Mennonite environs of family, schooling, and church life. My formal education includes an M.A. and Ph.D. from Ohio University in English, Creative Writing – Fiction. My two previously published novels, Eyes at the Window and Everyday Mercies, created historical and literary glimpses into nineteenth century and early twenty-first century settings that involve Anabaptist beliefs and practices.
Why might readers appreciate the books in Scruples on the Line?
By using a fictionalized approach of storytelling, many readers will find the material accessible and appealing to their imaginations. History gives us a valuable way to think about the issues of our own time that echo personal experiences of individuals, families, and churches in the nineteenth century. Today we face many of the same questions of justice and faithfulness when it comes to nationalism, militarism, patriotism, and other isms that spring from race, class, or gender.
