The Rock County Public Health Department has updated its back-to-school guidance for schools and parents. A change has been made in the number and type of COVID-19 symptoms that would require parents to keep a child home from school.

According to the new guidance, you should keep your child home if he/she has any one of the following symptoms:

• cough,

• shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or

• loss of taste/smell

Or any two of the following symptoms:

• fever or chills,

• nausea or vomiting,

• congestion or runny nose,

• body or muscle aches,

• sore throat,

• fatigue,

• diarrhea, or

• headache.

The list of symptoms only relates to COVID-19. These or other symptoms may also require you to keep your child home for other communicable disease concerns.

According to a news release sent Thursday, “This update helps to align local guidance with the guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released on Aug. 19.”

A new version of the parent brochure “Parent’s Guide to COVID-19 and Schools” is available in English and Spanish on the Rock County Public Health Department website.

