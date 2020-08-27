The Rock County Public Health Department has updated its back-to-school guidance for schools and parents. A change has been made in the number and type of COVID-19 symptoms that would require parents to keep a child home from school.
According to the new guidance, you should keep your child home if he/she has any one of the following symptoms:
• cough,
• shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or
• loss of taste/smell
Or any two of the following symptoms:
• fever or chills,
• nausea or vomiting,
• congestion or runny nose,
• body or muscle aches,
• sore throat,
• fatigue,
• diarrhea, or
• headache.
The list of symptoms only relates to COVID-19. These or other symptoms may also require you to keep your child home for other communicable disease concerns.
According to a news release sent Thursday, “This update helps to align local guidance with the guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released on Aug. 19.”
A new version of the parent brochure “Parent’s Guide to COVID-19 and Schools” is available in English and Spanish on the Rock County Public Health Department website.
To view additional school-related guidance and resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), visit the following websites:
• CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/index
• DHS: www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/schools
• DPI: dpi.wi.gov/sspw/2019-novel-coronavirus
For the latest information about COVID-19 in Rock County, or to view the Rock County Reopening Phased Plan and data dashboard, visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website at www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.