David Holterman of Milton was selected by the Milton School Board to fill the seat vacated by Mike Pierce, who resigned for personal reasons at the April 27 school board meeting. The board vote Monday was 5-1 with Brian Kvapil voting no.
Holterman, who is First Community Bank vice president, will serve on the board until April 2021, when Pierce’s term would have ended.
One other person expressed interest: Jennifer Johns of Janesville, a certified fund raising executive with Mercyhealth.
Holterman and Johns attended the school board meeting Monday in person, which also was conducted by video conference.
Those interested in serving on the board were asked to send a letter of interest to the board by May 6.
Board member Rick Mullen said Holterman had been coming to board meetings more and noted he was a close third in the recent election.
“That’s one of the things that really sways me,” he said.
Holterman received 2,041 votes in the April election placing behind Shelly Crull-Hanke (2,256 votes).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.