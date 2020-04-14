Construction is progressing at the I-39/90 and US 12/18 (Beltline) interchange near Madison. This week, westbound and eastbound lanes of US 12/18 will close overnight at I-39/90, including some interchange ramps. Crews will install new pipe culverts under the existing roadways.
From 7 p.m. Wednesday (April 15) to 5 a.m. Thursday (April 16), the following highways and ramps will be closed:
All lanes of eastbound US 12/18 at the I-39/90 interchange.
I-39/90 southbound loop ramp to US 12/18 eastbound (Exit 142B).
I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 12/18 westbound (Exit 142A).
From 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (April 17), the following highways and ramps will be closed:
All lanes of westbound US 12/18 at the I-39/90 interchange.
US 12/18 westbound loop ramp to I-39/90 southbound.
Alternate local routes are required; motorists should follow the signed detour. The work operations, ramp and road closures are weather dependent and subject to change.
Stay informed and register for project email updates on the I-39/90 Project website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, and follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page, Facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.
