To better identify local animals when they go astray or to address their health needs, the Humane Society of Jefferson County will hold a microchip clinic on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Microchips will cost $25 per pet and include registration in a pet recovery database.
Veterinarians and animals shelters encourage microchipping because it substantially increases the likelihood of the recovery of a missing pet by offering secure, reliable, unique and permanent identification.
A microchip is no bigger than a grain of rice, and the implantation procedure is similar to a routine vaccination. A microchip and enrollment in a pet recovery database provides permanent identification that cannot wear down, fall off or become illegible like metal or plastic ID tags.
Without ID, 90% of lost pets never make it back home.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County (HSJC) has been serving the community since 1922. HSJC provides life-saving services for abandoned, stray and surrendered animals as well as a wide range of community animal services and humane education. Each year the HSJC helps save, serve and provide forever homes to more than 1,000 animals in need.
The microchip clinic will be 1-3 p.m., Nov. 13, in the shelter’s community education room.
Appointments must be made in advance by calling Community Outreach Coordinator Taylor Marshall at 920-674-2048 or emailing Tmarshall@hsjc-wis.com or contacting Executive Director Jeff Okazakin at 920-674-2048 or Jeff@HSJC-wis.com.