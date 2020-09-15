With construction taking place at West Elementary School, the majority of summer school courses at West and Northside Intermediate School were originally to take place at Northside.
With the governor’s Safer at Home order to slow the slow the spread of COVID-19, school buildings were closed in June.
At Monday’s school board meeting, summer school administrator Sarah Stuckey gave a report summarizing some of the changes that made this summer different than others.
“We had to retool a little bit and still offer great opportunities for our learners,” she said.
The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) allowed virtual summer learning for 4K-12. Prior to this year summer, Stuckey said virtual learning was only for grades 7-12.
In total Milton’s summer school program served about 1,134 participants in 4K-12, she said, noting many students took more than one course.
How does that compare to the previous year (without COVID-19)?
Summer 2019 saw about 1,600 students, she said.
This year, she said, “Some families just needed a break from virtual learning come June.”
Course offerings included academic and enrichment courses but were fewer in number in 2020. For instance, Stuckey said field biology and basketball and other active classes couldn’t be offered through a virtual platform.
“We were able to get about 34 (full-time equivalent) FTE through our traditional-type classes that we ran virtually,” Stuckey said.
FTE is important because it can make a difference in the amount of state aid that a school district receives.
Compared to years pre-COVID-19, she said the drop in FTE was significant.
Altogether, resident FTE for 2020 is 49. Prior years were 88, 86, 79 and 92 FTE, Stuckey reported.
“We anticipated that because of the switch to virtual for June and July classes,” she said. “We responded by offering for the first time, August summer school.”
In August students in grades 3-6 were brought into Northside in small groups to provide a jump start on academic skills.
In addition, instructional opportunities were offered for students in transition years (4th, 7th and 9th grades) and moving to a new school building.
The summer band program, led by Nathan Pierce, continued to be successful and resulted in 9.53 FTE.
Thoughts going forward
DPI looks at a three-year average of total FTE. Will that change? Stuckey said she didn’t know.
She pointed out it’s also uncertain whether DPI will allow virtual classes for 4K-6 going forward.
Stuckey noted virtual summer school allowed some families to participate in summer school for the first time.
“We have a lot of families who could never have done summer school in the past because they work and they couldn’t transport children,” she said.
Looking ahead to 2021, Stuckey said she will be collaborating with others to solve the space challenge that will come with buildings being closed for renovations next summer.
