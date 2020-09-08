The Rock County Public Health Department has been notified of positive COVID-19 cases in area schools.
Rock County Public Health Department case investigators and contact tracers are in the process of contacting each person who tested positive and their close contacts to provide instructions and guidance. School administrators are working closely with Public Health to ensure that the schools are being cleaned according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Administrators will determine whether individual schools or classrooms need to be closed based on their situation and ongoing guidance from the Rock County Public Health Department.
“There is no evidence at this time to suggest that any of these cases were obtained in the schools,” said Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval in a news release Monday.
According to the health department: “Parents of students that shared learning spaces with a person who tested positive may receive a letter from the school notifying them that their child was in a classroom or shared space with the positive person. The letter will let them know if their child was considered a close contact and at high risk of having the virus. These students will need to quarantine for 14 days. Close contacts are anyone who was within six feet for a total of 15 minutes throughout the day. If the child was not a close contact but was in the same classroom or shared space, they will be considered low risk and asked to monitor for symptoms. These students do not need to quarantine unless they begin to develop symptoms.”
“If you live with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you should quarantine for 14 days and get tested 3-5 days after contact with the positive person or if symptoms appear sooner,” said Public Health Supervisor Lori Soderberg in the news release.
In order to protect the privacy of students, staff, and family, the names of positive persons, their contacts, and classroom information will not be released to the public. The individual school districts will decide whether to release the names of the schools.
