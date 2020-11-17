The City of Milton will return to Phase 1 of its reopening plan on Monday, Nov. 23. City facilities will be closed the public and Community House will be not be available for rentals.
The city announced the news in a news release Tuesday, the day after the Rock County Public Health Department announced the county’s return to Phase 1.
“The decision to close facilities to the public was made based on the Reopening Phased Plan approved by the common council in June and through discussions with staff,” said City Administrator Al Hulick in the news release. “It was a difficult decision for us to make, but one we think is important in order to keep our community members, our staff, and their families as safe as possible. We hope our community members will understand this decision and utilize physical-contactless service options available through each department.”
Mayor Anissa Welch said, “We ask our community to continue to follow recommendations of Rock County public health officials who are working tirelessly to provide the best information to slow the spread of the virus and flatten the curve to allow our healthcare workers to provide sufficient care to those who are ill, with or without this virus.”
Even though city facilities will be closed to the public beginning Nov. 23, staff will still be available to answer phone calls and emails from community members.
Use the staff directory on the city’s website (www.milton-wi.gov/directory.aspx) to find phone numbers or email addresses for staff members. Don’t know who to contact? Call city hall at (608) 868-6900, Ext. 0.
Below are contactless service options for each city department.
According to the news release, staff will be exploring the implementation of additional methods of service to safely complete transactions and other interactions with the public with the possibility of remaining in Phase 1 for a number of months.
• City Hall
Need to make a payment? Payments can be placed in the secure, silver drop box located outside of city hall or mailed to City Hall, 710 S. Janesville St. Payments can also be made online (www.milton-wi.gov/MakeAPayment). When paying for a bill by cash, place payment in the drop box and call city hall at (608) 868-6900, Ext. 1 to notify staff.
Need to provide documentation? Any documentation that needs to be provided to the city can be placed in the drop box outside of city hall.
Milton Police Department
Police officers are going handle as many calls as possible without coming into physical contact with others. Any calls they can manage by phone, email or a combination of the two will be done that way. If you need to contact a police officer, please call the non-emergency number at (608) 757-2244. Call 911 if there is an emergency, and you need an officer to respond.
Records request? All requests for records will be emailed or mailed. If a physical copy needs to be collected from the department, special arrangements will be made.
• Milton Public Library
The library will return to curbside pickup and computer access will be available by appointment only. There will be no browsing of books or materials.
Patrons are encouraged to place holds either through the online SHARE catalog or by calling the library at (608) 868-7462.
A limited number of one-hour computer timeslots can also be reserved by phone.
Current hours will not change – Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The book drops will continue to be available at all times.
The library will continue to be very active online with virtual programming and online videos.
Audiobooks and eBooks are always accessible through Hoopla and Libby (powered by Overdrive).
For more information on the services listed above or others, please call the library or visit the library’s website at www.miltonpubliclibrary.org.
• Public Works
The Public Works Department will continue to perform essential services for the community, including, but not limited to, maintaining the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure. Staff members are working staggered schedules to help prevent exposure among staff members.
Need a building permit? Contact the Public Works Department at (608) 868-6914 or (608) 931-8025 or email Administrative Assistant Brenda Mathews at bmathews@milton-wi.gov.
Refuse and recycling collection will continue as scheduled. Refuse and recycling collection is considered an essential service. The collection schedule is available on the city’s website (www.milton-wi.gov/CollectionSchedule).
