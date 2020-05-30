A 43-year-old Milton man sustained life-threatening injuries and a 32-year-old Milton man is stable condition following a single-vehicle crash early this morning in the town of Bradford.
The driver’s name will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office pending notification of the family.
According to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
At 12:48 a.m. on May 30, Rock County sheriff’s deputies and personnel from the Janesville Fire Department and Clinton Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at East Highway 14 and South Scharine Road.
According to the news release: The investigation shows a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on South Scharine Road when it failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of South Scharine Road and East Highway 14. The vehicle continued through the intersection and collided with an embankment on the south side of East Highway 14. The driver, a 43-year-old Milton man, sustained life-threatening injuries. Lifesaving measures were started and continued by Janesville Fire & EMS. The man was transported to Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville, where lifesaving measures were continued and the man was pronounced dead.
RCSO reports the passenger, a 32-year-old Milton man, was also transported to Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, where he is in stable condition.
The crash, being reconstructed by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team, remains under investigation.
