The Blackhawk Technical College (BTC) COVID-19 testing site will continue to receive support from the Wisconsin National Guard through July 29.
Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Testing takes place in Parking Lot H. Remain in your vehicles until it is your turn for testing. A Guard member will motion from the door when it is your turn.
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will administer up to 100 tests each day based on the current community demand.
"Testing for COVID-19 is still an essential component of our COVID-19 surveillance and response. We are grateful to have the support of the Wisconsin National Guard to make testing accessible in our community," stated Health Officer Katrina Harwood.
COVID-19 testing is recommended if you are experiencing symptoms or if you are unvaccinated and have been in close contact with someone known to have COVID-19.
Registration is recommended, but you also can register at the test site. To register, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Spanish language interpretation is available on site.