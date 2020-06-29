The 71-room Fairfield by Marriott hotel in Whitewater, Wisconsin is now open for business with a new décor that provides guests with a feeling of warmth and calm while traveling. Located at 1242 West Main Street, the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Whitewater will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by WWHP, LLC and managed by Golder Hospitality of St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Whitewater offers guests convenient access to the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater, Young Auditorium, Old World Wisconsin, Alpine Valley Resort and Kettle Moraine State Forest.
“Delivering both function and comfort, our new design and décor elevate the Fairfield brand, setting a new standard in the moderate tier category,” said Janis Milham, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Classic Select Brands at Marriott International. “At Fairfield by Marriott, we provide an easy, positive and productive travel experience, as well as the promise of consistent and reliable service at an exceptional value. The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Whitewater is a truly stunning example of the brand’s contemporary look and feel, and we are pleased to introduce Fairfield by Marriott hotels in the Whitewater area.”
The new décor package is warm, timeless, forward-thinking, and inviting with simple nods back to the brand’s heritage. Specific elements meant to evoke feelings from the Fairfield Farm include a farmhouse table in the lobby, photography from the Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby and guest rooms, natural materials and unique textures, and a history wall in every property showcasing the brand’s roots.
The new guestroom design is impactful and unique, while addressing the functional needs of the Fairfield guest for a seamless experience. The room was designed with the modern traveler in mind, allowing for productivity on the road without overcomplicating the guestroom. Each room features a modern lounge chair, serving as both functional and comfortable to either work or relax in. The artwork in the room takes center stage with the window treatment acting as a focal point, displaying photography taken at the Fairfield Farm. The material is sheer and allows light to pass through the photography, warming up the room and creating a comfortable environment. Each room also offers the latest in-room entertainment technology, allowing guests to access their Hulu and Netflix accounts, as well as YouTube, Amazon Prime and HBO Go, through the HDTV. The guestrooms also feature a mobile desk, a comfortable couch, refrigerator, coffeemaker and microwave.
Additional hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, business services, valet laundry service and complimentary Wi-Fi. A complimentary hot breakfast featuring oatmeal, scrambled eggs, sausage, and other healthy items, such as fruit, yogurt, and whole grain cereals and breads is also available.
