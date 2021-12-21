City of Milton Holiday Closures Milton Courier staff Dec 21, 2021 Dec 21, 2021 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save By Milton Courier staffDec. 24-27: Milton schools closedDec. 24: City of Milton offices closedDec. 29-31: Milton schools closedDec. 30: City of Milton and Police offices closedDec. 31: City of Milton offices closed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Milton High wrestlers poised for success Campion breaks Milton's career scoring record Milton, Janesville schools respond to school safety threat on TikTok Historic Milton Musings: Many city figures signed Milton Academy grad's 1862 autograph book Whitewater police chief arrested on Thanksgiving, jailed for domestic battery Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin