After the pandemic wiped out both its major fundraisers in 2020, the Janesville Lions Club is proud to announce its popular annual Chicken Roast is back. The 2021 event will be held starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Riverside Park in Janesville, and continues until 5 p.m. or we run out of chicken.
The Chicken Roast, once again being held in conjunction with the Riverside Music Festival, serves up piping hot, fresh-grilled chicken from the Janesville Lions Club’s roaster grill. Each meal consists of a half-chicken (breast, thigh, wing, leg) and is served with a baked potato and cup of applesauce.
Over the years the Chicken Roast has proven to be a very popular event and successful fundraiser. The Club highly recommends purchasing advance tickets to guarantee a meal for all who are interested. An advance ticket assures the buyer a meal will be available anytime between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Advance tickets are on sale now for $11 each and are available from any Janesville Lions Club member or online at lionschickenroast.com. The cost rises to $13 on the day of the event. Drive-thru and carryout options are available.
We also will have hot dog meals (an all-beef hot dog plus two bags of chips) for $3; additional hot dogs will be $2 each. Soda and water will be available for separate purchase, and the Friends of Riverside Park will be selling beer, wine, and other refreshments.
All proceeds from our Chicken Roast fundraiser directly benefit the Janesville Lions Club’s community projects and services, including our project to bring a large, permanent picnic pavilion to Lions Beach in the spring of 2022 in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of our club’s 1922 charter date.
For more information, or to purchase advance tickets online, please visit lionschickenroast.com.