Department of Workforce Development today announced that the Department of Workforce Development started issuing Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments of $300 per week.
The Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers extends many of the provisions included in the previously passed Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020, including FPUC, while also containing numerous new programming requirements.
"DWD staff have worked diligently to rapidly code, test and implement the FPUC extension, which provides an additional $300 per week in benefits to claimants who are receiving at least $1 in benefits from another program, and are otherwise eligible," said DWD Secretary-designee (DWD) Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. "More assistance is needed to help the workers who have bore the brunt of the COVID pandemic, but I am happy that we are able to provide this much needed benefit in a timely manner."
For more information on the FPUC program, and other UI programs visit, https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/
