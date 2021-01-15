As the Small Business Administration re-opens the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan portal to PPP-eligible lenders with $1 billion or less in assets for both First and Second Draw applications on Jan. 15, Wisconsin Bankers Association continues to update its resources. Here are some of the highlights from a Jan. 15 news release.
Eligibility Expansion
If a business was eligible to receive loans in 2020, the same remains true for 2021. New for this round is the addition of four entities, including:
- Certain 501(c)(6) organizations (excluding those that engage in political or lobbying activities and professional sports leagues);
- Destination marketing organizations;
- Housing cooperatives;
- Newspapers, broadcasters, and radio stations.
Eligibility is limited to businesses that began operation by Feb. 15, 2020, and the business cannot be permanently closed today. Borrowers receiving PPP loans in 2020 cannot receive First Draw Loans during this round of PPP. They may be eligible for a Second Draw Loan, however, which is further discussed in the webinar.
PPP Loan Increase
The PPP Loan Increase Option allows current borrowers in 2020 that still have yet to apply for forgiveness to seek a loan increase; if the forgiveness process has already started, they may be unable to get an increase on their existing loan. The increase was added in the new law for scenarios such as a business that didn’t use all their proceeds because they were unable to spend them on eligible purposes due to unexpected closings, limited hours or capacity restrictions. SBA issued detailed procedures for existing PPP borrowers seeking an increase in PPP loan amount. Lenders need carefully review those procedures, which may be found on WBA’s website.
Forgiveness
The SBA will also create a simplified forgiveness form for loans totaling $150,000 or less. For those in this range waiting to apply for forgiveness, it is recommended to wait until this becomes available.
Maximum Loan Amounts
For First Draw loans, the maximum loan amount formula has not changed, but there are exceptions: farmers who are sole-proprietors, independent contractors, or otherwise self-employed individuals. For farmers, maximum loan amounts are different and are further addressed in the webinar.
In general, the maximum loan amount for a Second Draw PPP Loan is equal to the lesser of two and half months of the borrower’s average monthly payroll costs or $2 million. Generally, a borrower’s average monthly payroll costs may be based on calendar year 2020, calendar year 2019. Second Draw PPP Loan borrowers who are not self-employed, sole proprietorships, or independent contractors are also permitted to use the precise 1-year period before the date on which the loan is made to calculate payroll costs if they choose not to use 2019 or 2020.
The portal for banks over $1 billion will open on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and the current application period will end on March 31.
For more information, go to https://www.wisbank.com/resources/coronavirus-covid-19/.
