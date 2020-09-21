You probably heard: "An apple a day keeps the doctor away."

Here are some of the reasons apples are healthy:

• Antioxidants, especially quercetin, in apples and apple products play an essential role in reducing risks of prevalent diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s.

• Apple consumption increases the number of good gut bacteria.

• Eating one apple a day for four weeks lowered blood levels of oxidized LDL, the “bad cholesterol,” by 40%.

• Ursolic acid, a natural compound found in the apple’s skin, may prevent muscle wasting that can result from aging or illness.

• Pectin in apples is a good source of soluble fiber.

