You probably heard: "An apple a day keeps the doctor away."
Here are some of the reasons apples are healthy:
• Antioxidants, especially quercetin, in apples and apple products play an essential role in reducing risks of prevalent diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s.
• Apple consumption increases the number of good gut bacteria.
• Eating one apple a day for four weeks lowered blood levels of oxidized LDL, the “bad cholesterol,” by 40%.
• Ursolic acid, a natural compound found in the apple’s skin, may prevent muscle wasting that can result from aging or illness.
• Pectin in apples is a good source of soluble fiber.
