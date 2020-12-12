Mercyhealth and RJ Lee Group of Pennsylvania have completed their research to help develop a real-time, non-invasive breath test for COVID-19. The test would provide results within seconds instead of days or weeks.
“This is truly a novel approach to COVID testing, as it’s neither targeting antigen or antibodies, but rather physiologic changes of infection,” said Jonathan Wistrom, a scientific consultant for RJ Lee Group and operator of Practical Sustainability, a chemistry consulting firm based in Missouri.
Individuals being tested for COVID-19 using the gold standard nasopharyngeal swab test (or PCR) at Mercyhealth North were asked if they would like to participate in the study.
According to Dr. Christopher Wistrom, emergency medicine physician at Mercyhealth, nearly everyone asked jumped at the chance.
A spectroscopic breath analyzer was used to examine the compounds in exhaled breath associated with infection.
“Results to-date have shown we can confidently identify those patients who are truly sick with COVID-19,” Wistrom said. “The challenge remains in those who test positive by PCR and negative by breath test and trying to figure out what that means. I am so proud of our community in taking this first step and helping us do everything we can to get through this pandemic.”
Nearly 1,000 Rock County residents, age 3-100, participated in study. Participants either presented with symptoms, had been exposed or were being tested before surgery. There was no cost to participate.
According to the news release, the data continues to be examined, so far it has shown significant promise, as the test shows about 84% sensitivity and 84% specificity.
“It may actually help the world get back to life,” said Dr. Richard Lee, CEO of RJ Lee Group. “We are delighted with the results, but still need to gather and examine more data.”
Mercyhealth and RJ Lee Group said the next step is to conduct similar studies at other hospital, including Henry Ford Health System in Detroit and to reach out to the FDA for approval for use as a rapid reliable screening tool.
The study is wholly funded and supported by RJ Lee Group.
