The City of Janesville Building Division and Janesville Fire Department have been working with local business partners during the phased reopening of facilities. Businesses have requested to use tents to increase seating capacity during social distancing recommendations. In response, city staff members have developed Tents for Temporary Business Use guidelines to help businesses through the process.
As more businesses begin utilizing tents, the city would like reminds businesses to contact the Building Division prior to obtaining and erecting a tent. This helps assure that safety requirements are in place to protect the customers, workers and the business's assets. For more information, call the Janesville Building Division at (608) 755-3060
