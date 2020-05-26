The Janesville Mall and select stores were scheduled to reopen Tuesday with a youth escort policy in effect. A sign outside the mall said anyone 17 years old or younger must have a parent or guardian to enter the mall.
“Retailers within the mall will individually decide when to open,” mall management wrote on Facebook.
The sign outside said the mall would be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ulta and Chuck E. Cheese have been offering curbside pickup.
