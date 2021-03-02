Edgerton Hospital’s Board of Trustees announces that Marc Augsburger, MBA, BSN has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer for Edgerton Hospital and Health Services. Augsburger will oversee all strategic, operational, and clinical initiatives for the 18-bed critical access hospital.
The Edgerton Hospital Board of Trustees conducted a nationwide search for a new CEO beginning in October 2020. Through an exhaustive and in-depth process, the Board, along with an internal employee committee, interviewed numerous candidates from various backgrounds. Ultimately, Augsburger stood out as the ideal candidate based on his extensive experience leading critical access hospitals, as well as his passion for quality care, and high level of energy and enthusiasm.
Board Chair, Cynthia Swanson, says that Marc will be a welcome addition to the Edgerton Hospital family. “Marc Augsburger is someone who will lead with integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence – all of the values that this organization was founded on. His past experience, as well as his desire to form relationships with our patients and community, will surely add to his success as he immerses himself in our rural hospital. We are so happy to have him,” said Swanson.
Augsburger brings to the position over 30 years of diverse experience in the healthcare industry, including 18 years of progressive healthcare management throughout the hospital. For the past 12 years, Augsburger has served as President/CEO of critical access hospitals, similar to Edgerton Hospital - McLaren Caro Region, in Caro, Michigan and Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa. Prior to his CEO experience, Augsburger managed various emergency departments and worked clinically as a registered nurse in a number of areas including a cardiac stepdown unit, special care unit, and emergency departments. He has also had the honor of being a helicopter flight nurse for eight years. Marc holds an Associate’s Degree in Nursing from Lima Technical College, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Wright State University and a Master’s of Business Administration, Healthcare Emphasis, from Baker College of Graduate Studies.
Beyond his broad work history, Augsburger has a real desire to be involved in the community in which he lives and works. Previously, Augsburger was named as Rotary president of clubs in both Iowa and Michigan, and offered frequent speaking engagements to many community groups. He has been a leader in local Kiwanis Clubs, Lions Clubs, and many other service organizations, including serving as President of his church and school boards. Augsburger has been actively involved with the American Hospital Association (AHA) on behalf of the hospitals he led, and served on AHA’s Region 5 Regional Policy Board.
Augsburger, along with his wife Missy and daughter Molly, are eager to become an integral part of the community. “It is a true honor to be selected as the new leader of Edgerton Hospital. I am sincerely looking forward to getting to know the community that Edgerton Hospital and the Milton Clinic cares for. I plan to hit the ground running, and am excited about future opportunities to bring in even more services, so that our community members will always have access to the best care locally,” said Augsburger.
To learn more about Edgerton Hospital and its new leader, visit www.edgertonhosptial.com.
