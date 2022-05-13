Amy and Jon Kelley stand inside what is soon to be Olive + Sunny Co., a women’s boutique clothing store located in Milton. Amy Kelley already runs the company online and plans to open the brick and mortar location June 3.
Amy and Jon Kelley stand inside what is soon to be Olive + Sunny Co., a women’s boutique clothing store located in Milton. Amy Kelley already runs the company online and plans to open the brick and mortar location June 3.
Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group
A hired painter masks off the windows before paint is applied to the soon-to-be Olive + Sunny Co. women’s boutique clothing store in Milton.
Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group
Amy Kelley reviews the layout of Olive + Sunny Co., the women’s boutique clothing store she is opening in Milton on June 3.
Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group
A new coat of paint is being applied to the future location of Olive + Sunny Co. in Milton.
A new size-inclusive clothing and accessories boutique will hold its grand opening in Milton in early June.
Sunny + Olive Clothing Company, 649 College St., is owned and operated by Amy Kelley with her husband John. It carries clothes Kelley describes as modern, eclectic and generally “trendy.” The boutique will also sell accessories such as belts, hats and jewelry.
The opening marks Kelley’s second brick-and-mortar store in Milton. The first was Laced In Black Boudoir. Both were an indirect result of her working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, Kelley was working as a deposit operations specialist at a bank in Madison, while also starting a boudoir photography business on the side. Shortly after opening Laced in Black Boudoir, the pandemic forced her to work remotely and ultimately brought her to a crossroads in her career.
“I was working from home and I was very bored, so it gave me a lot of time to work on my own business,” Kelley said.
She honed her skills as a photographer and then decided the bank job wasn’t as fulfilling and she chose to go all in on boudoir photography.
From there, not only did Kelley leave her day job and relocate with her husband John to Milton, she also moved her photography business to a studio on Merchant Row. This in addition to creating an online clothing boutique, all within a span of two years.
Kelley said she strives to have something for everyone at Sunny + Olive, as she personally relates to the challenges of finding well-fitting clothing in stores.
“I want everyone to feel included, because I can go to boutiques and never find anything in my size and it’s frustrating,” Kelley said. “I want everybody to feel like they can come and find something for themselves.”
There is a story behind the name Sunny + Olive.
Olive was originally meant to be the name of Kelley’s dog and Sunny is how she described her “happy-go-lucky” demeanor.
Shoppers looking to browse the racks at Sunny + Olive will have ample time to do so during the coming grand opening weekend. It runs from Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.