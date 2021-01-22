Gov. Tony Evers announced late Friday afternoon that he was directing the state’s departments of justice and administration to hire lawyers to pursue lawsuits against employers who process or use per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – better known as PFAS – in their production.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce in a news release said: "These synthetic compounds have been used in industry and consumer products around the world for decades. The most well-known PFAS compounds – PFOA and PFOS – are no longer manufactured in the United States."
“Today’s announcement is an unfortunate political stunt,” said WMC President & CEO Kurt Bauer. “They want to sue businesses for the past use of compounds for which no standards have been set under either state or federal law.”
The news release states: "There are currently thousands of different PFAS substances in existence – many of which have been approved by the FDA for use in food packaging – yet the Evers Administration seems dead set on disparaging Wisconsin employers regardless of whether there is an actual health risk associated with certain PFAS compounds."
“The business community has worked cooperatively with policymakers and regulators to address concerns stemming from the use and testing of firefighting foam containing PFAS chemicals.” added Bauer. “Today’s action doesn’t recognize the sincere attempts by businesses to collaborate with governmental entities on the complexity of PFAS-related issues.”
Bauer also said: “If the governor was truly looking to protect the environment, he would have continued to work closely with the business community on this topic. History has shown time and again that more lawsuits only add to the delay associated with environmental cleanups. Today’s announcement will actually slow progress toward addressing contaminated areas in our state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.