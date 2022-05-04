The city of Milton will conduct a voluntary sampling of the city’s water supply for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS.
In conjunction with the state of Wisconsin and as part of a nationwide effort to monitor drinking water quality, Milton will conduct two separate tests after the common council voted Tuesday night to do so. One will be in conjunction with the state Department of Natural Resources, which will facilitate sampling and communicate results for the purposes of taking any further action.
The second test would be similar in its scope, but the city will have a 12-month window in which to submit water samples to be measured for PFAS and lithium.
No initial expenditures would be incurred over the course of the voluntary program, pending the results of the tests. Alderperson and Public Works Director Mark Langer said the voluntary testing would allow the city to preemptively sample the water ahead of any sampling directed by the Environmental Protection Agency.
PFAS are humanmade chemicals used in nonstick cookware, firefighting foam and other consumer products. Research suggests they can cause health problems in humans, including decreased fertility, developmental delays in children, increased risk of some cancers and a weakened immune system, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.