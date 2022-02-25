Opening a small-town coffee shop at the beginning of a pandemic would daunt the heartiest of entrepreneurs. But the crisis hasn’t stopped Dave and Sharla Walker.
On June 20, 2020, they opened Sharla’s Coffee Shop inside the former Milton College Whitford Memorial Hall Library at 525 College St. in Milton. In May, 2021, they added a coffee truck, taking their brew on the go to area events. Recently, they installed a commercial-grade kitchen at 648 College St., and a second coffee shop is set to open in Janesville later this spring.
Sharla’s Coffee isn’t just surviving in these challenging times. It’s thriving.
And while the pandemic still poses problems and delays, their expansion plans are moving forward.
The key to the growth is the kitchen, where the Walkers are working with their part-time baker, Tiffany Jauch, to refine recipes and expand the items they carry.
Fresh cinnamon rolls slathered in cream cheese frosting have already been introduced and are available in the coffee shop on Sundays. Lemon poppyseed scones with icing drizzled over the top sit alongside other varieties of scones and muffins on a tiered rack at the coffee shop counter. Bread recipes are tested with customers who offer input before the treats are officially added to the menu.
“We’ve been sampling all the breads up here at the coffee shop,” said Sharla.
That’s banana, lemon, zucchini, chocolate chip – customers share their feedback, and Dave and Sharla take it to heart.
“They Facebook us or text us, they leave notes sometimes,” said Dave. “They vocalize it often.”
Feedback might include suggestions for new items, and if it makes sense and aligns with their goals, the Walkers consider it.
One of those goals is to use fresh, real ingredients in everything they sell, locally sourced if possible.
“You can tell it’s real butter and flour,” said Sharla. “It’s not something we’re ordering, it’s something we’re making.”
Adding a ‘bakery’
Eventually, they plan to open the kitchen as a retail bakery.
“But we’re not your typical bakery,” Sharla said.
People will be able to stop in, but it won’t be for donuts or pastries, which would require a fryer. Instead, they might pick up some soup and bread, which the Walkers plan to sell by the loaf at the bakery location.
Other items they’ll offer at the coffee shops include yogurt parfaits, breakfast burritos, soups, salads and sandwiches.
Sharla hopes they will soon have charcuterie boxes filled with healthy fruits, nuts, cheeses and sausage. There’s just one problem, Sharla said: “I can’t get the box I want.”
Now, she added, it’s always about the supply chain.
Growing through the pandemic
Late last spring, the Walkers were presented with the opportunity to open a smaller coffee shop with a drive-thru in Janesville.
Located in a new-construction commercial building at West Wall Street and Jackson Street, the space is small, about 900 square feet. Although they will have a few tables and chairs, the set-up will gear toward to-go and drive-through orders.
Completion of the building has faced delays, but the Walkers expect an opening this spring. The menu will focus on coffee, of course, but items made at the bakery will feed this location, too.
As their business has grown, so has their staff.
“We went from two people to 10,” Sharla said. “And we’re still looking, especially for the summer.”
Staff include several students, Jenna Schweighardt as their event coordinator and Jauch as their baker. Sharla has hired local professional designer and organizer Emily Selecky – “the organizer of organizers, Sharla calls her – to help pull everything together. Selecky will help create the retail area of the bakery and better organize the main coffee shop.
A late start
The opening of the coffee shop was supposed to be in April 2020, but it faced a two-month delay because of the nationwide shutdown.
“We thought it was the end of the pandemic,” Sharla said.
It was originally envisioned as an event venue, Dave said, but COVID forced them to put those plans on the back burner. They are ready to move forward now.
After hours, the 1,600-square-foot coffee shop can be used for hosting showers, music recitals and other private or community events.
“We’re excited to add that diversity to our shop,” Dave said.
The shop has been granted a beer and wine license, which adds to the possibilities.
“Our whole goal overall is just to be involved in the community and support it in any way we can,” said Sharla.
Dave adds, “To have a place where people can come together and have that sense of community.”
What is the most popular coffee? Dave guesses it’s the caramel macchiato, although people love their black brewed or red-eye, too. Their flavor of the month drinks are also popular. “People jump on those,” said Dave.
To stay abreast of what’s new at Sharla’s Coffee Shop, visit their Facebook page.