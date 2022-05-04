MILTON — Heading north out of Milton on Highway 59, you would never know that tucked behind a rural subdivision home on Raven Drive is a hostamlover’s paradise.
Land of the Giants Hosta Farm is open four weekends a year. Parking is along the road. After a short walk up the driveway, visitors find themselves surrounded by lush green leafy plants. They range in size from the small palm-sized “Mouse Series” varieties to “Giantland Zeus,” wider than your outstretched arms. Most are somewhere in between.
Paths wind through the gardens. The different types of hostas are mixed together, but Ashley Miller said their placement is carefully planned so the garden is visually appealing. For example, two blue hostas would look like one large hosta from further away. A blue hosta then might be planted next to a chartreuse hosta.
Along the pathways, potted hostas are lined up on tables and organized alphabetically by name. Jeff’s hybridized hostas include “Giantland” in the plant’s name, making them easy to identify. If a customer has found a hosta in the garden but can’t find it on a table, a staff member will locate it.
Checking out the names of the hostas is part of the fun. “Holy Moly Mouse Ears” are small and described online as having bluish-green edges and yellow centers. You might find “Praying Hands,” “Risky Business,” “Beer Belly Blues” and “Giantland Curly Toes,” too, the latter having wavy leaves that curl under.
The gardens contain collectible and hard-to-find hostas. But the exclusive hybridized Giantland hostas are the real stars. The hybridizing process takes years. Only the most unique and best growers are eventually named and introduced. Because of this lengthy process, Ashley said hosta enthusiasts will find new varieties of Jeff’s hostas for several years to come.