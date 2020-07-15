Upon hearing that a patron may have tested positive for COVID-19, Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, closed at about 5 p.m. Tuesday and was closed again Wednesday.
“We heard there as a gentleman in the bar over the weekend that had tested positive (for COVID-19),” said Junction Pub owner Mike Jacobson. “Whether that’s true or not, we don’t know.”
Jacobson said he didn’t know the patron, but had heard Wednesday that another test of the patron came back negative.
Employees wanted to get tested for the virus, he said, which prompted the temporary closing.
“We were just taking kind of the safe route,” Jacobson said. “We didn’t have a case that was confirmed at the Junction Pub. No one had any symptoms or anything like that. We just wanted to make our staff feel safe and disinfect the entire building again and do the right thing, we feel.”
Of the six or seven employees who wanted to be tested, two or three have come back negative so far, said Jacobson late Wednesday afternoon.
“We’ll know more by tomorrow or Friday,” he said, adding the bar could reopen as soon as Thursday.
A couple doors down, at 100 Merchant Row, Scoreboard Bar & Grill was closed. A sign on the door said: “There has been a positive case of COVID-19 detected in our area of surrounding bars. We are closing to give us time to fully disinfect the establishment. We hope to open back up July 17.”
