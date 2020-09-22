A group gathered outside Milton High School for a check presentation. Both of Milton's banks are donating $25,000 toward new scoreboards. From left to right: First Community Bank President Brendon Wilkinson, MHS Principal Jeremy Bilhorn, Director of Building and Grounds Stephen Schantz, Bank of Milton President Dan Honold, Bank of Milton Vice President Bob Cullen, Superintendent Rich Dahman, Board President Joe Martin, Athletics and Activities Director Jeff Spiwak and First Community Bank Vice President Dave Holterman.