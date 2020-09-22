Banks donate funds for new scoreboards

A group gathered outside Milton High School for a check presentation. Both of Milton's banks are donating $25,000 toward new scoreboards. From left to right: First Community Bank President Brendon Wilkinson, MHS Principal Jeremy Bilhorn, Director of Building and Grounds Stephen Schantz, Bank of Milton President Dan Honold, Bank of Milton Vice President Bob Cullen, Superintendent Rich Dahman, Board President Joe Martin, Athletics and Activities Director Jeff Spiwak and First Community Bank Vice President Dave Holterman.

Thanks to the generosity of the Bank of Milton and First Community Bank, the new gym at Milton High School will feature state of the art score/video boards.

According to the School District of Milton’s Director of Buildings and Grounds Stephen Schantz, both banks reached out to the district with their desire to support upgraded scoreboards in the new high school gym. As part of their collaborative donation, the Bank of Milton and First Community Bank pledged $25,000 each toward the new scoreboards.

“Our students and spectators will be able to enjoy this system for many years to come,” Schantz remarked. “The district is very grateful for the Bank of Milton and First Community Bank’s very generous gift to current and future Red Hawks.”

Preliminary specs on the proposed board have been presented to the district. Following the school board’s formal approval of the donation during the Sept. 14 meeting, the facilities team can begin their next steps on the project.

As facilities construction remains on schedule, the new boards are expected to be installed this spring ahead of the gym’s expected May 2021 completion date.

