Thanks to the generosity of the Bank of Milton and First Community Bank, the new gym at Milton High School will feature state of the art score/video boards.
According to the School District of Milton’s Director of Buildings and Grounds Stephen Schantz, both banks reached out to the district with their desire to support upgraded scoreboards in the new high school gym. As part of their collaborative donation, the Bank of Milton and First Community Bank pledged $25,000 each toward the new scoreboards.
“Our students and spectators will be able to enjoy this system for many years to come,” Schantz remarked. “The district is very grateful for the Bank of Milton and First Community Bank’s very generous gift to current and future Red Hawks.”
Preliminary specs on the proposed board have been presented to the district. Following the school board’s formal approval of the donation during the Sept. 14 meeting, the facilities team can begin their next steps on the project.
As facilities construction remains on schedule, the new boards are expected to be installed this spring ahead of the gym’s expected May 2021 completion date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.