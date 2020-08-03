A one-time Compeer Financial COVID-Relief Grant allowed the Milton Community Fund to award $1,175 to the Milton Food Pantry.
The Milton Community Fund, a component of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, awarded grants to local organizations responding to community needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through a donation from Compeer Financial, the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin was able to offer each of its Community Funds the opportunity to grant up to $1,175 to help relief efforts.
“While the COVID-19 Pandemic has brought with it anxiety, fear, and uncertainty, it has also brought hope, compassion and community collaboration,” said Paula Nicolson, Donor Services Representative at the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin. “As a further act of kindness, Compeer Financial has partnered with the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin to help support essential services and critical community needs during this challenging time.”
The Milton Community Fund is a permanent, unrestricted, charitable endowment serving the Milton area. Annually, a portion of the fund’s earnings are given back to the community in the form of grants. The Milton Community Fund is a component of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin. The Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin serves to match charitable donors with the needs of communities in the following counties: Rock, Walworth, Crawford, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Grant, and Vernon. The foundation is a 501©(3) charitable organization with assets in excess of $57 million. For more information, visit www.cfsw.org or call (608) 758-0883.
