MILTON — It might not be much to look at these days, but the storefront at 649 College St. will soon get a face-lift and with it, a new clothing store.
With a new $10,000 grant awarded by the city of Milton during a common council meeting April 6, Stockman Property Development LLC will put the finishing touches on the future site of a new boutique.
Describing the present color of the storefront as “raging mustard yellow,” Eric Stockman said he and his development company have completed a great deal of work on the historic building, once home to Babcock Dental.
After undertaking a complete remodeling of the interior, which included installing new windows and removing old flooring to expose and spruce up the original pine hardwood floors, the bulk of the remaining work will go into fixing up the exterior and giving the building a fresh coat of “loyal blue” paint.
The grant will go toward improving the building’s façade in anticipation of the boutique’s grand opening in just under two months.
Stockman won election to the common council April 5, a day before the council voted on the grant. He had not been seated on the council before the vote on the grant was held.
Amy Kelley, the future occupant of the College Street store and owner of the online clothing company Sunny+ Olive, said the move to a brick-and-mortar shop will help her business thrive.
“Moving into my new shop is definitely going to make things much busier,” Kelley said.
In her second year living in Milton, Kelley is excited to contribute to the growth of the city and embed her company into the community.
“Milton has an amazing business community, so I’m thrilled to connect with other small business owners and meet new faces,” she said.
Kelley plans to move her inventory by May 1, with the grand opening scheduled for early June.