Enthusiasm is a store owner reopening a business that’s been closed for two months.
Corner Closet, 251 Parkview Drive, opened May 11.
“I’ve never been open on a Monday – that’s how excited I was,” said store owner Beth Marquart.
The business has been in Milton (at multiple locations) for 41 years and for 27 of those years, Marquart has been the owner.
Upon hearing that Gov. Tony Evers announced retail stores could reopen with up to five customers (while maintaining social distancing practices), she said she ran out of her house in her pajamas.
As she was opening the store, a woman drove by. “I’ve been looking at that jewelry box for two months. Don’t sell it to anybody,” she said.
She then parked her vehicle and went in to buy the jewelry box.
“It’s been that exciting,” Marquart said. “Absolutely exciting. Every day it has been an adventure and people have been so incredibly respectful and kind. It’s southern Wisconsin wonderful, absolute wonderful. I’ve had people from all over: Racine, Madison, Milwaukee, Janesville, Edgerton, Evansville – you name it and everyone is kind. Everyone is nice and they treat the other shoppers so nice and it’s been awesome.
After a Madison TV reporter reported that Corner Closet was one of the first businesses in the area to reopen, Marquart said the influx from Madison was unbelievable.
People wanted to get out and shop, she said.
Staycation items are popular.
“Everybody is looking for lawn chairs and toys for the outdoors,” she said. “And tents and sleeping bags for the backyard and all of that kind of stuff.”
Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order went into effect March 25. Due to the uncertainties of COVID-19, Corner Closet temporarily closed before then (March 19).
After about two months of being closed, Marquart said, “I thought I wasn’t sure if I would be able to do this and to come back. I had a two months’ stash and never ever, ever thought I would need more than a two months’ stash. When that ran out, I was definitely panicking.
When the store wasn’t open to customers, she spent time painting, cleaning and sanitizing everything from walls to floors and racks.
“I was in the front window and one of my good customers and her two children were walking by and they came up and ‘window hugged’ me,” she said. “That was my aha moment. I knew at that point that I would never ever close this business or not be here because this is my happy place.”
And she hasn’t looked back. “I’m really glad that I made that decision,” she said. “I will never leave here or this community. I love it. I absolutely love it.”
Yet, things have changed.
“These new procedures – they’re killer,” she said. “You got to really think about what it is you’re doing and you’ve got to be very conscious about – after every customer, you wipe the counter down, every pen goes back into the sanitation bucket. Everything you do has to be spot on but you know what, I’m up for it. As long as I can have the door open, I’m up for it.”
Marquart accepts only clean items from consigners.
Everything that comes in gets wiped or sprayed, everything gets cleaned, she said.
“Everything,” she emphasized. “I’m very strict about it.”
Marquart said she has no intention of reducing the number of items that consigners can bring in.
“The more the better,” she said. “I want to make sure when customers walk in they have a variety of whatever it is they’re looking for.”
2nd Time Around
In a May 11 Facebook post, 2nd Time Around Resale Shoppe, 34 Merchant Row, said, “Praise the Lord! We have now been cleared to reopen.”
The store had been closed since 5 p.m. March 21.
When the store first reopened in May, before the Safer at Home order was lifted, five customers were allowed in the store at a time.
On May 19 the shop reopened full-time Monday through Saturday.
Each week store owner Michael Patterson said he’s seen the number of shoppers increase, many of them new customers.
Many are just happy to be out and about and stop in to see what they can find, he said. Others have specific shopping goals.
“I’ve sold a lot of yard art and furniture,” he said.
Merchandise in the store is mix of new and old and includes collectable, furniture, vintage, home décor, arts and crafts and more. New items include barn quilts and eagle portraits and more.
One display area set up specifically with campers in mind celebrates Christmas in July.
This month the store celebrates its 1-year anniversary on Merchant Row.
