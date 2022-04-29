MILTON — If you are a part of Milton’s business community, you might have already met Deb Williamson, the new executive director for the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce. If you’ve spoken with her, you probably had a lively and pleasant conversation peppered with her warm, easy laugh. She is eager to meet the people of Milton and learn more about them.
Williamson, who lives in Whitewater, stepped into her role March 14. After six weeks, Williamson said she feels good. “I feel very welcomed. There’s been a lot of help to integrate into the community.” She has prior experience working in the chamber business and said that even though many things translate across communities, each one is a little different.
“I just enjoy getting to really know the community and the people involved,” she said. “I’ve had good people who have led me and directed me to other people.”
Although meeting people and making connections is a priority in her new role, Williamson is not a complete stranger to Milton.
She and her husband Phil started Creative Outlets, a theater production group, and for many years, the group performed at Old World Wisconsin. In 2010, Williamson was asked by Cori Olson, then the director at Milton House Museum, if Williamson would bring her production of “A Christmas Carol” to the Milton House. Williamson did, and since then, with the exception of 2020, the performance has been held each year at the museum. Cast members typically come from Milton and the surrounding area, which gave Williamson an opportunity to connect and work with local families and individuals over the years.
Williamson’s past chamber experience has also connected her to the Milton community. In Whitewater, she was the executive director at the chamber of commerce for 11 years. Given the proximity of the two cities, Williamson often worked cooperatively with organizations in the area.
After leaving the Whitewater Chamber of Commerce, Williamson accepted a position as director of events at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in Milwaukee. There, she ran large events ranging from formal galas for fundraising to organizing a 1,000-backpack giveaway for underserved children.
This wide range of experiences has given Williamson a strong background in events, working with community organizations and volunteers, and building relationships, skills which she now brings to Milton.
When asked what she sees when she looks at Milton, Williamson responded that she sees many layers.
“The community and the people that I’ve spoken with are deeply invested in their community,” she said. “Many have grown up here. There are generations here.”
She’s encouraged that people are focused on the bigger picture of the community. She noted that the chamber membership grew during the COVID-19 pandemic and said that’s a real testament to the work that was done before she arrived.
She believes the businesses and individuals who live here recognize that doing things as a community benefits individuals as well as the city overall. They also recognize they’re not just within the borders of Milton.
“They see the bigger picture,” she said. “They see there’s a vision—there’s a bigger vision.”
Williamson also noted that more businesses are interested in coming to Milton and that work is being done to open up spaces for them to occupy.
She is also excited about upcoming events returning in their pre-COVID-19 form without restrictions.
For example, last year’s Easter Egg Scramble required pivoting so they could still have the event but in a safer way. This year, however, the scramble was back in its usual form.
“I see the smiles,” she said. “People are just really happy to be able to meet again.”
She’s looking forward to upcoming events such as the golf outing in June, the annual Porkfest at Goodrich Park in August and continuing monthly Business After 5 events. Currently, the chamber is holding an “Adopt-A-Basket” campaign. People can adopt hanging flower baskets for Milton’s beautification. She acknowledges that people have individual comfort levels with in-person gatherings, but overall, people are happy to be participating again.
As for future goals or plans, Williamson is more focused now on getting out to meet people and build on the foundation that is already here. She wants to make sure she’s listening to the community and then responding to what she hears.
From connections with leadership in the area, Williamson knows Milton has a very good reputation. She looks forward to maintaining and even building on that reputation.
“I’m very excited to be a part of the community,” she said. She appreciates the welcoming atmosphere and all the warm words. “It’s just really been great.”