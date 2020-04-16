Milton Superintendent Rich Dahman released a statement Thursday after Gov. Tony Evers announced all school buildings in Wisconsin would remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year:
“While disappointed that we won’t be able to reopen our schools, we understand the importance of ensuring the safety of our students, families and staff. The current safety concerns haven't changed our commitment to providing a high-quality education for every student and our dedication to meeting every students’ academic, social-emotional, and physical needs. Our staff and school board, students, families and communities have continued to explore creative ways to meet these challenges, and I applaud you all for your efforts!
"We miss our students and families. During this closure, we will continue to dedicate ourselves to providing the best possible education we can offer through our virtual learning program.
"Everyone on our district staff appreciates that this extension of closure impacts many of our students’ milestone events (prom, graduation, other milestones, etc.). Please know, we are working diligently to create alternative celebrations and honors to acknowledge these important moments for our students.
"We will be sending out additional communication with more details as plans are finalized, including how families will be able to pick up school supplies and plans for refunding fees that have been paid for cancelled events (i.e. spring sports, field trips, etc.).
"With uncertainty about the need for social distancing beyond May 26, we will also get more information out to families in May regarding any summer school offerings. In the meantime, please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. Once again, thank you for your patience, understanding, and flexibility during this unprecedented time. We will get through this together. Please continue to stay safe, practice social distancing, and follow CDC recommendations."
