The Rock County Department of Public Health in its April 30 update said the public should continue to follow these preventive steps to protect our families, neighbors and communities from the spread of this virus:
- Avoiding social gatherings of any size, with people of all ages who do not live together (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitorsand non-essential workers in your house);
- Practicing physical distancing when out in the community by staying 6 feet away from others;
- If you feel comfortable doing so, wearing cloth face coverings;
- aking special precautions to protect high-risk individuals;
- Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water;
- Covering coughs and sneezes (into the sleeve, elbow, or tissue, and not hands);
- Regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces;
- Not shaking hands;
- Avoiding touching your face;
- Staying at home as much as possible.
