“COVID-19 is a statewide challenge, but that doesn’t mean it affects everyone in the same way. If you are someone who was already experiencing mental health challenges or someone who is facing violence in the home, you may need more specific resources,” said Trauma and Resilience Program Manager Robin Matthies. “That is why we are expanding Resilient Wisconsin – because we see you and want you to know it is okay to ask for help.”
Launched last month by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Resilient Wisconsin initiative provides strategies for Wisconsinites to reduce stress and build resiliency. The new supports specifically cater to populations most significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“DHS is committed to providing meaningful public health information to the people of Wisconsin, and that includes information about mental and emotional health and well-being,” said Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “That means working with Wisconsinites to build resilience.”
The Resilient Wisconsin website provides information and educational materials to help individuals and families stay mentally and emotionally healthy during this unprecedented crisis.
Pages providing information and educational materials for frontline workers, people facing elevated risk during the pandemic like older adults and communities of color, and disrupted workers are now available on the DHS website.
