Much of the information available comes from the county or state department of public health. The city does not have a department of public health.
The city does however have an emergency operations manager: Police Chief Scott Marquardt.
The Milton Courier asked him the following questions:
Does anyone in Milton have COVID-19? How do you know this?
Marquardt: Yes, there are people in Milton that have it. The fact that someone has tested positive is a protected health record under HIPAA. However, there are some limited exceptions to sharing health records. One of those exceptions allows the health department to notify the 911 center of a location (residence or business) that has had someone in the building who tested positive. If we get a call at that address, dispatch will give us that heads up. Dispatch will also ask symptom questions to give us a sense if someone is symptomatic.
We’ve also had calls where someone on the call tells us that they have received a positive test. If dispatch does not have that address in their system, we provide it to them to include.
How many people in Milton have COVID-19?
Marquardt: No idea. If people have tested positive, are reported to 911 by the health department, and we’re never dispatched to their house, we’d never know about them.
The zip code map is a good source for general counts.
(On May 15 the City of Milton Facebook page reported the 53563 zip code has been moved into the 5 to 19 Cases category
