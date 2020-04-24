Hormel Foods, in close collaboration with the Rock County Public Health Department, would like to release the following statement:
We understand that there has been a lot of interest around meat packing plants - especially those mentioned in the press. It’s important to note that Hormel Foods is a global-branded food company that produces brands including SKIPPY peanut butter, Justin’s nut butters, Wholly guacamole dips, Herdez salsas, Applegate products, Dinty Moore beef stew and Hormel chili along with a wide variety of other well-known brands. Out of our more than 30 Hormel Foods manufacturing facilities only one is a hog harvest (meat packing) location and it is leased and operated by a third party who supplies to Hormel Foods. All other Hormel Foods plants are value-added food manufacturing locations making our branded products.
We can confirm that we have had two employees who have tested positive for coronavirus at the Beloit plant.
At Hormel Foods, the health and well-being of our team members is our highest priority. As the global pandemic continues to evolve, we know it is top of mind for our team members, customers, consumers, partners and communities. Since 1973, Beloit has been known as the Chili Capital of the World because of our facility. We are a great local employer and a good neighbor in the community. During this COVID-19 outbreak, we continue to work closely with local health officials to ensure they are informed of everything we are doing.
As team members are impacted by COVID-19, we are doing what’s right and that includes quarantining and ensuring all close contacts are identified and also quarantined, as well as communicating transparently with our team members, including translating communications into approximately 10 languages. All impacted team members continue to receive 100 percent of base pay and benefits while they are away from work.
We are also being transparent and reporting any closures of facilities due to deep cleaning or staffing issues caused by COVID-19. We are not reporting individual cases as we have found that the situations in our communities are changing daily. To date, out of our more than 30 production facilities, we have voluntarily paused operations at three locations. The temporary pauses are out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our team members.
We continue to have the highest sanitation and food safety standards in all our production facilities. In addition, we have implemented enhanced operating protocols including education for team members on the COVID-19 virus, taking team members’ temperatures daily, using masks or personal protective face coverings, having on-site nurses who are available to answer questions and advise team members as well as helping them get access to local testing for COVID-19, increasing sanitization frequency, updating policies and restrictions for visitors and business travel, and expanding remote work options for team members where applicable.
The vast majority of our production facilities continue to operate with minimal disruption to our supply chain. The company’s team of inspired people is working to ensure a consistent and steady food supply during this crisis.
The Rock County Public Health Department sincerely appreciates this collaborative approach and working hand-in-hand with Hormel Foods to contain the spread of this virus and keep our community safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.