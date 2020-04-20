Job Center locations throughout the state closed their doors in late March to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but staff are still assisting job seekers and employers virtually.
So far in April, Job Center staff statewide have received an average of 900 calls per day and the Job Service Call Center has increased call volume from an average of 250 call per day to 750 without increasing staff.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals are out of work through no fault of their own, and there are employers in essential industries seeking to fill large numbers of positions. Job Centers offer assistance with job search, job referral, placement, access to training, and supportive community resources to job seekers, re-employment services to Unemployment Insurance benefit claimants, and recruitment services to employers with job openings.
"I am so proud of the way our Job Center staff have quickly pivoted to virtual services," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. "Our Job Center staff have always gone out of their way to help our customers. Over the last several weeks, they have gone the extra mile in their willingness to adapt, be flexible in shifting responsibilities, and learn new skills so all of our customers are able to access support during this time of uncertainty."
While Job Center staff cannot provide assistance on individual UI claims, they are able to answer general UI questions, guide individuals through accessing and registering on JobCenterofWisconsin.com (JCW), and connect callers with community resources and support.
Job Centers are located throughout the state and partner with other local workforce and employment organizations. Individuals who need assistance with searching for jobs, registering on JCW, or utilizing any of the online tools should email JobCenterofWisconsin@dwd.wisconsin.gov or call the number listed below for your county to make an appointment for over-the-phone support.
Southeast:
Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth: (262) 638- 6426
Milwaukee: (414) 874-0318
Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha: (262) 335-5315
South Central: (608) 616-9374
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette, and Sauk
Fox Valley: (920) 997-3272
Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago
Northeast: (920) 448-6760
Brown, Door, Florence, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Sheboygan
North Central: (715) 261-8700
Adams, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Vilas, and Wood
North West: (715) 392-7800
Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, and Washburn
West Central: (715) 836-5165
Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix
Western: (608) 789-5627
Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, and Vernon
Southwest: (608) 901- 5700
Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland, and Rock
Visit the DWD COVID-19 page for additional information on accessing DWD programs: dwd.wi.gov/COVID19
