Weekly COVID-19 testing at Blackhawk Technical College has been extended to March 10, according to a Rock County news release.
The Wisconsin National Guard will administer tests from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday weekly until that date, according to the release.
People seeking COVID-19 tests must enter the campus, 6004 S. County G, from Highway 51 and remain in their vehicles. Uniformed members of the National Guard will administer a nasal swab test in the vehicle, according to the release.
About 650 tests will be available each day of testing. The site will close once all tests have been administered. Registration prior to testing is strongly recommended at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Testing is open to anyone ages 5 or older and encouraged for anyone displaying any of these symptoms: cough, fatigue, sudden loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, fever, muscle pain, nausea or vomiting, chills, headache or diarrhea.
The testing site will close Dec. 24 and 31 in observation of the holidays. Weekly testing will resume Wednesday, Jan. 6, according to the release.
For more information about testing at BTC, contact Rock County administration at 608-757-5510 or countyadmin@co.rock.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.