St. Elizabeth’s, a long-term care facility in Janesville, in close collaboration with the Rock County Public Health Department, would like to provide an update regarding COVID-19 and their facility.
Casey Schuett, campus administrator of St. Elizabeth’s, a long-term care facility in Janesville, today issued the following statement:
“We confirmed over the weekend of April 25 that two residents of our community have tested positive for COVID-19. One of those residents is now receiving local hospital care, and the other is receiving care in an isolation unit that we have established at St. Elizabeth’s.
“We are monitoring the situation and in touch with the hospital, and we are following all CDC and State Department of Health Services guidelines for the care we are providing. We also are in regular contact with public health officials at the Rock County Public Department of Health, and they have been very helpful and supportive. We applaud the efforts of the Rock County Public Health Department staff, and we are grateful for the partnership we have with them. We also have informed our staff and the families of our residents about this development.
“St. Elizabeth’s follows a strict set of regulatory standards and compliance rules to help ensure we maintain a sanitary environment for both our residents and our staff. These standards are more stringent for the isolation unit. We have enhanced our cleaning and sanitation steps during this pandemic and will continue our ongoing efforts to provide a healthy living environment for our residents and a safe workplace for all of our caregivers.
“Communities like St. Elizabeth’s are a vital part of the public health system, and providers of aging services have long played an important and valuable role in how our elderly neighbors receive the care they need both in Janesville and throughout Rock County. Our team of caregivers is on the front line in battling this pandemic, and places like St. Elizabeth’s have distinct and important needs to make sure we can take care of our residents and protect our staff. We appreciate the help of the Rock County Public Health Department to assist us in making sure we have the appropriate personal protection equipment needed to do our jobs.
“As a mission-driven organization, we are a part of the Janesville community, and we care deeply about the people we serve and the caregivers who help us meet the daily needs of an older population that has been identified as being at high risk for getting very sick from COVID-19. We will continue to do our very best to aggressively mitigate the spread as we deliver care with compassion under very challenging circumstances.
“In the meantime, we ask the community to join us in prayer as we all continue to battle this horrible disease.”
The Rock County Public Health Department would like to thank St. Elizabeth’s for their collaborative efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
