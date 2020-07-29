Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Rock County Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval Wednesday (July 29) shared the following information on how Rock County residents can access and pay for COVID-19 testing:

Who is able to get a COVID-19 test?

Everyone who needs a COVID-19 test should be able to get one through their healthcare provider or other community testing location. However, not everyone who wants a COVID-19 test will be able get one due to ongoing limitations in supplies, resources and protective equipment.

At this time, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is not recommending COVID-19 testing for many people who do not have symptoms.

Where can I go to get tested? Who pays for COVID-19 tests?

Your primary care physician or other health care provider: Most insurance plans are required to cover COVID-19 testing and some additional related services at no cost to you. Providers may also offer free testing to uninsured patients through a federal program (COVID-19 Claims Reimbursement to Health Care Providers and Facilities for Testing and Treatment of the Uninsured Program). Ask your provider if they participate. Contact your provider for more information on pre-screening and appointment requirements.

  • Walgreens and CVS pharmacies: Free testing regardless of insurance status. Screening survey and appointment are required.
  • Community Health Systems in Beloit: Free testing regardless of insurance status. Office visit fee may apply for those who are uninsured, but Community Health Centers welcome everybody, regardless of your ability to pay. Appointment is required.
  • Alliant Energy Center in Madison: Free to all Wisconsin residents. No appointment is required.
  • A map of providers and testing sites in the area can be found on the Rock County Coronavirus Response and Recovery Hub at https://coronavirus-responserockcountylio.hub.arcgis.com/.

You can also get information about testing by calling 2-1-1.

We will continue to provide information on new testing opportunities as they become available.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Rock County, visit the Rock County Public Health Department website, www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.

Load comments