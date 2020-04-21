Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order extended to May 26 “strongly encourages” people to stay close to home, not travel to second homes or cabins, and not to travel out-of-state if it is not necessary.
A Rock County advisory issued April 13 says travel restrictions were put in place due to high community transmission of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as well as Rock County. Therefore, the Rock County Public Health Department advises people stay in their permanent home or residence and not travel to a seasonal or second home, recreational rental property, or a campground while the Safer at Home order is in effect.
Restricting travel helps ensure the very limited healthcare infrastructure does not get overwhelmed and can continue to treat those in need, the advisory states.
If your travel to Rock County is essential and not for recreation or vacation, the Rock County Health advisory asks that people observe the following guidance:
• Immediately participate in a 14-day voluntary self-quarantine.
• To promote immediate self-quarantine, bring all groceries and essentials with you.
• Self-monitor for symptoms. If you develop a fever, cough, or shortness of breath call your health care provider for COVID-19 screening.
Town of Milton Police Department posted the following notice on its Facebook page April 16: “With the Governors Order being extended till May 26, 2020 only essential workers and primary residents will be allowed at campgrounds in the Town of Milton and Fulton. Officers will be patrolling each campground and if you are not an essential resident and are from out of state you may receive a fine of $250 for non-essential travel and violating Order 28. There also has been an advisory issued by the Rock County Health Department related to this as well.”
The Facebook post received 176 comments, some saying that patrolling private property and issuing a fine would be unconstitutional and some calling for civil disobedience.
In an email to town board members Monday, Town Police Chief Tom Kunkel said, “We will not be actively patrolling the campgrounds and will respond only on complaint basis.”
Police officers will take initial information about thefts, for instance, by phone, then ask for an email with a list of items missing along with photos of the RV and point of entry.
Kunkel said, “I have had discussions with my officers and they feel this is the safest way to handle the issues should they arise.”
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said, “Our take is pretty much the same as the town’s if we get a complaint, we’ll check it out.”
The nature of the complains is concern that bigger groups are congregating, he said, adding, “We haven’t seen a lot of that.”
