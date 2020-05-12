Words of encouragement have been popping up in front yards.
Where do these words come from?
The Milton Courier contacted Sign Gypsies via Facebook to find out more about the business of signs. Jaci (“Jackie”) Udy replied.
Who is Sign Gypsies – who owns the business, who operates, who helps out?
I am the sole owner of the business. (Jaci Udy). My family helps too – it’s great for my sons to help out with the family business. Lately, I have had help from friends, since it has been so busy.
When did you start the business?
March 2019
You are located in Janesville, yes?
It’s a home-based business, I live on the Milton/Janesville border.
What areas do you cover? Or what distance do you travel?
Sign Gypsies is a franchise; my franchise agreement covers a 15-mile radius from my home in north Janesville.
What is the most common reason that people turn to Sign Gypsies?
Usually to celebrate birthdays! Lately, people have had limited ways to celebrate due to safer-at-home order, so they have turned to yard signs as one alternative to having parties, etc. I’ve also helped with many graduation parties, baby announcements, anniversaries, and messages of congratulations.
What is maybe a lesser known reason that people might turn to you? Maybe what are some clever signs that people have come up with?
A lesser known reason is for inside jokes and/or practical jokes between friends. Recently I thought I was setting up a sign for an older gentleman courtesy of his daughter, but it was actually his favorite local bartender who ordered it for him.
I also had a baby announcement order that happened just as the COVID-19 stay home orders were put into place. The sign read “WASH YO’ HANDS, BABY FINALLY IN THE HOUSE!” a great message for a baby who was “overdue” and born at a time of unique circumstances.
Has business increased since Safer at Home?
Yes, business has increased significantly, at least triple the normal volume. I think it has also grown naturally now that it’s getting a little more established and people are seeing them more often. It has been challenging to keep up, but that’s a good problem to have! I am thrilled that I can help people celebrate at home during this time. I am working on growing the business to keep up with the high demand for orders.
Are you getting more inquiries about signs?
Yes, some of which I have had to turn down due to being over capacity.
What kinds of signs are people most interested in right now?
Birthdays are the most popular right now.
What advice might you have for someone who wants to order a sign?
Order ahead of time. The calendar is filling up quickly. Help us out by watering your lawn the day before we come (if there hasn’t been rain) this makes our setup time so much easier.
How long can signs be in a yard?
Signs are typically placed early morning and take down is around 8 p.m. or after (if requested). Additional days can be arranged for purchase.
Are there any common questions that maybe people have that we could give the answers to here?
“How can I order a sign?” There are a few options: Go to signgypsies.com, enter your zip code, and fill out an order form. Email a request to signgypsiesjanesville@gmail.com
“How early should I schedule a sign?” The earlier the better. We sometimes can sneak you in last minute, but it’s happening less and less.
“Do we keep the signs?” No, these are rentals. We use the inventory over and over again.
“Can you set up at night?” We try to avoid night setups for the sake of our own safety.
“How much do rentals cost?” Price for a sign starts at $75. Cost goes up depending on the location (mileage) as well as the length of message, and high demand times of the year.
Why did you get into this business?
I saw a sign in another state (while on vacation) and loved it. I then looked into the Sign Gypsies franchise and thought about it for a couple of years..... I also specialize in high school senior photography (Jaci Udy Photography) and I thought these signs would be awesome for grad parties. After our terribly cold winter in 2019, I decided it was time to get BIG happy signs around town. I honestly didn’t know how the community would respond, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the support and excitement.
If you were to create a sign for everyone in the community right now, what would it say?
“Hang in there! You got this!” or “Take one day at a time.”
