The extension for drivers over age 60 - whose regular driver license expired after March 12, 2020 – expires May 21, 2021.
The Wisconsin DMV extended the renewal period to help keep these higher-risk customers safe during the health emergency.
“With more and more Wisconsin residents getting vaccinated, we believe we can provide a safe environment for these customers to visit a service center and complete this important activity,” Kristina Boardman, Wisconsin DMV Administrator said. “Drivers over age 64 will need to visit a DMV to renew their license or it will expire. Social distancing protocols and limited transaction types remain in effect for the time being.”
Most drivers age 60 to 64 are eligible to renew their license online at wisconsindmv.gov/renew. This leaves approximately 27,000 drivers age 65 and older needing to plan for an in-person visit at a Wisconsin DMV Customer Service Center prior to May 21, 2021.
Customers can reduce their time in the DMV service center by beginning the process online:
- Use the Driver License Guide to fill in the form and submit it electronically
- Make an appointment through the Driver License Guide
Drivers who no longer want to use their driving privilege but want identification can easily exchange their license for an ID online. A new ID card will be mailed to them. Details and other resources for aging drivers are available at wisconsindmv.gov/olderdrivers.
Most people do not need to visit a DMV. All vehicle-related services are online (e.g. renew registration, get title and plates). DMV’s online services at wisconsindmv.gov have been greatly expanded to support Wisconsin residents during the health emergency.
