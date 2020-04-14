The Wisconsin Board of Aging and Long-term Care on Monday issued a memo with new recommendations.
Due to recognized spread in long-term care settings and the Safer at Home Order, recommendations now include not making “window visits” at any nursing home or assisted living community.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, the board stated “the fullest cooperation of all residents of long-term care settings, their families and friends is essential at this critical point.”
The memo points out: “People who live in our nursing homes, assisted living communities and the staff and caregivers are at highest risk. When a COVID-19 case occurs in a long-term care setting, the potential for rapid spread can be extremely high and life-threatening.”
Given the growing public health emergency, the board recommends:
• Comply with Governor’s Emergency Order 12, “Safer at Home,” and do not leave your long-term care community or your home for anything but essential needs, such as getting groceries and picking up medications. If you are over age 65 or have a chronic health condition, please ask if another person can manage these tasks for you to minimize your time out of your home.
• Do not visit anyone face to face, either in a long-term care setting or outside in the community.
“If your family member living in a long-term care setting is at end-of-life, you may be able to visit by exception,” the memo states. “You will be asked to work with the nursing home or assisted living home to call ahead and ask to visit, you will be screened to make sure visitors do not have symptoms (runny nose, fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, exposure to a COVID-19 case). You will be escorted to your family member’s room or other location designated by the home. You are asked to not go anywhere else in the building or visit with any other resident or staff. You are also asked to be extra careful about washing your hands or using hand sanitizer and limiting surfaces touched when you enter the resident’s room and when you leave.”
The Rock County Public Health Department reported Monday that the county's third confirmed death was a resident of Oak Park Place in Janesville who had been confirmed positive of COVID-19 and was hospitalized. As of Monday, 12 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at Oak Park Place: nine residents and three staff. Two residents have died from COVID-19-related complications.
