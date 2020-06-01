The Milton Public Library is moving to the next step of reopening. Starting on Monday, June 8, the library will be expand curbside hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library will not be open Wednesday and Sunday. Returns will be accepted during curbside hours, but items will continue to be quarantined for 72 hours.
The library will also be scheduling limited appointments for computer use for patrons 16 and older during the curbside hours. To schedule computer use, call the library at 868-7462. All time slots are limited to one hour per person, and at this time, patrons are allowed two appointments per week. Staff will not be offering one-on-one help in order to follow social distance recommendations. Patrons will also not be able to access the book collections at this time. Patrons who need to print and make copies are encouraged to bring exact change or printing/copying fees can be added to library accounts.
For the safety of the staff and other computer users, those coming into the library are strongly encouraged to wear a mask if medically able to do so. A limited number of disposable masks will be available. Staff will clean the computer areas after every use and will be wearing masks.
Holds
Library materials are starting to move between the libraries, giving patron access to more items.
To place holds, patrons can log into their SHARE account through the library’s website, www.miltonpubliclibrary.org. Problems logging in? Call the library at 868-7462 or email the director at kunkel.ashlee@als.lib.wi.us.
Staff members can also place items on hold over the phone.
Don’t know what you want? Fill out a Surprise Me! Request Form found on the library’s website and staff will pick out items based on reading/watching preferences.
Once patrons see on their account that the items have been pulled, they should call the library to tell staff that they’re ready to pick up the items then call again from the parking lot. Staff will bring out items to the pick up table.
Due dates
Regular due dates will be put into place starting June 8. Books will have a 3-week checkout, DVDs a week checkout, and TV series will have a 2-week checkout. Renewals on items with no holds can be done over the phone or through a SHARE account.
Online offerings
Don’t forget about the library’s wide-variety of online offerings. Download ebooks and audiobooks from Hoopla and Libby (powered by Overdrive), learn a new language with Transparent Languages, discover a new skill with Gale Courses, explore various archives with BadgerLink, and get creative with CreativeBug (coming soon).
The summer learning program will also be online, and information about the programs can be found on the library’s website.
The library appreciates everyone’s patience during this time. The health and safety of the staff is one of the top priorities of the library right now. It’s important that the library is able to continue to offer all that it can to the community in the months to come. Library operations will be reviewed as Rock County and the City of Milton move through their reopening plans.
If you have questions, call the library at 868-7462 or email the Director, Ashlee Kunkel, at kunkel.ashlee@als.lib.wi.us.
