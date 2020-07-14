The 64th Annual Reunion of the Rock River Thresheree has been canceled for 2020.
The Thresheree board of directors made the decision July 8.
The group posted on Facebook: “As a community focused organization, our goal is to put on the best family event in the area. We've always put 100% into every Labor day event since our beginning. At the end of the day, there are so many factors to consider that play into putting on a show of our caliber. With the current situation going on all across our beautiful nation, we had to make a decision that made sense for everyone, not just some. That my friends, is a hard one to do.
“We are not willing to put on a show that is a 50% effort. That is not what we do. We want our visitors to have the full experience of our show, have loads of fun, be safe and go home wanting to come back again and again.
“We do not feel we can deliver that this year and we are not willing to compromise our event for the sake of just having it. Do it all, or don't do it at all.”
The Facebook post said the news is not all bad: “We're already planning what we can do while we're on furlough. Many projects that have been on the back burner will now be reignited. We are financially in the best position in the history of our club. We aren't going anywhere!”
The message concluded: “Stay healthy, be kind to one another.”
