Social distancing in the workplace
Maintaining social distancing is one of the most important ways to reduce the risk of infection. Physical space should be increased between employees and customers to maintain at least a 6-foot distance at all times. The capacity of customer-facing businesses should be reduced to ensure that adequate distancing is possible.
Workplace changes to allow distancing can also include these steps:
• Discourage handshaking.
• Consider options to increase physical space between employees and customers, such as opening a drive-through, erecting partitions and marking floors to guide spacing at least six feet apart.
• Implement touchless payment options to minimize handling of cash, credit cards and mobile or electronic devices when possible.
• Downsize operations.
• Deliver products through curbside pick-up or delivery.
• Discourage workers from sharing phones, desks, offices and other work tools and equipment if possible.
• Instruct employees to sanitize shared workplace items before and after each use.
Source: https://wedc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/COVID-19-General-Guidelines.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.