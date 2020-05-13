If you traveled through Milton today, you might have seen bright pink signs on a ladder at the end of a driveway that said, “Honk, Brooklyn’s 12.”
Brooklyn Fessenden, a sixth-grader at Northside Intermediate School, turned 12.
In front of her home at the corner of Madison Avenue and Clear Lake Road, she was in a prime location to celebrate with lots of people going by, some of her family members and Tonni Chentnik, a friend who turned 12 in December.
After hearing a car horn, her dad (Jason) yelled, “Thank you.” He and his wife Amber did that often while the Milton Courier stopped by to take a photo.
The girls were seated at a card table near the front of the house decorated with spray chalk hearts for the Happy Heart Hunt (Facebook group). They started their day with donuts, evidenced by a box with a few uneaten Glazers, and two iPads were on the table so they could do homework while enjoying the sunny, 60-degree day.
Had it not been for the governor’s Safer at Home order, the girls would have been in school. While some students might still be sleeping in (a little after 9 a.m.), Brooklyn gets up around 7 a.m.
As a semi-truck neared, Amber said, “Brooklyn, here comes one, do the arm thing."
The four of them pumped their arms.
A semi-truck honked twice, then a car, then another semi and another car.
In less than hour, they estimate more than 50 people honked their horns.
Earlier fire department and police department vehicles went by.
One person, actually more than one, went by twice.
“We’re in a good location,” said Amber.
One driver slowed down as if to see if they were having a yard sale.
“Nowadays if you see a sign, you should automatically assume it says 'honk,'” said Amber, “because we can’t have yard sale.”
When asked what she missed most about school, Brooklyn said, “Friends, because I can’t really see them often.”
And, she misses band.
Given the choice, Brooklyn would rather learn at school than online. Nonetheless, she’s been doing her homework and practicing the clarinet – and that was the plan even on her birthday.
On the menu for her birthday meal was homemade fried chicken and an ice cream cake.
When asked if she had anything else to say, Brooklyn said, “Stay positive and stay safe.”
Editor's note: Happy birthday, Brooklyn and everyone celebrating their birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic.
